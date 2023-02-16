He Had Clients, They Were Rich, And There Aren't That Many Rich People

Former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Jes Staley engaged in a discussion of Disney princesses with Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010, according to several emails cited in a lawsuit filed against the bank by the US Virgin Islands.
“That was fun,” Staley allegedly wrote. “Say hi to Snow White.”
“[W]hat character would you like next?” Epstein allegedly responded.
“Beauty and the Beast.”
