Thursday, February 16, 2023

He Had Clients, They Were Rich, And There Aren't That Many Rich People

Conspiracy theories can fill the void when no one seems to be asking any questions, but you barely need any conspiracy theories about Pedo Island. It was what it was.
Former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Jes Staley engaged in a discussion of Disney princesses with Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010, according to several emails cited in a lawsuit filed against the bank by the US Virgin Islands.

“That was fun,” Staley allegedly wrote. “Say hi to Snow White.”

“[W]hat character would you like next?” Epstein allegedly responded.

“Beauty and the Beast.”
