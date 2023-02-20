How Is That Site Real

I quit facebook for years and then not so long ago returned, mostly because there are still some useful things that make use of facebook as their main interface, so lacking an account was frequently a nuisance.
Copying Elon seems pretty dumb, both generally and in the specifics here, but I can't get over how bad the Facebook UI has become. I think I left before the last major overhaul and just doing the basic things like "make a post" or "read the posts I have written" or "maybe see posts by my friends" is a challenge.
This isn't "wah I am getting older things are confusing now" which I admit I can experience sometimes. Just, what the fuck is facebook?