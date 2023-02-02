MBS Is The Real Thing

Probably the biggest source of "disinformation" is pundits and journalists who believe whatever rich and powerful people tell them. Just absolutely the most easily conned people in existence.
The 2017 Tom Friedman column includes Friedman quoting from the musical Hamilton to ask MBS why he's just so fucking awesome.
Even the Guardian piece (second one) about record executions can't stop. "Despite push to modernise." No, despite telling you gullible freaks about all the modernizing he's going to do any day now.