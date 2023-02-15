My "monkey's paw" fate from wishing everyone knew Elon was a dumb lying asshole continues.
In the wake of those losses — the Eagles to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Musk to the president of the United States — Twitter’s CEO flew his private jet back to the Bay Area on Sunday night to demand answers from his team.
The lying part:
Within a day, the consequences of that meeting would reverberate around the world, as Twitter users opened the app to find that Musk’s posts overwhelmed their ranked timeline. This was no accident, Platformer can confirm: after Musk threatened to fire his remaining engineers, they built a system designed to ensure that Musk — and Musk alone — benefits from previously unheard-of promotion of his tweets to the entire user base.
“Obviously Twitter cannot simply be some extension of me because then anyone who doesn’t agree with me will be put off,” he said. “So Twitter must be, as a platform, as neutral as possible. That doesn’t mean I am completely neutral. That would be untruthful, I am not neutral. No person is.”