Roger Ailes Stole My Wallet Every Day For 10 Years

Hate linking to Axios, but Pool Boy Jim documenting how he spent years desperately trying to please Roger Ailes before finally realizing there's just no pleasing some people!!! The number of elite journalists who are completely unaware, or want us to believe they're unaware, that they are the easiest marks on the planet is quite amazing.
The story centers on Roger Ailes getting mad about Dylan Byers, the guy who has a buzzer on his desk that goes off every time there's a billionare who needs someone to defend them!
God I these fucking idiots.