Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month.
New details revealed to CNN by multiple sources familiar with the court’s operations offer an even more detailed picture of yearslong lax internal procedures that could have endangered security, led to the leak and hindered an investigation into the culprit.
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Supremos
I don't really have opinions on this beyond "accountable high priests act like they are unaccountable high priests" and, politics aside, it's quite clear many of them do not feel obligated to even mime adherence to any basic ethics or professionalism standards.
