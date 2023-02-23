Who Do You Think Pete Buttigieg Talks To All Day

I admit I don't like Pete so I'll be up front and use him as an example, but really this could be about any of them. About the only way even Democrats get criticism "from the left" is from people yelling at them on social media and similar. There is little criticism "from the left" on anything in our great liberal media. Pete's calendar isn't filled up with meetings with the local Marxists.
Pete - and the rest of them - are pressured all day every day from the men in nice suits. From "industry." Getting a bit from the other direction should be encouraged.