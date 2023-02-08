Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Why Are Precisely None Of The "Free Speech Warriors" Concerned With Ron DeSantis

I have various theories but it comes down to two:

A lot of them are just fascists of the "free speech for me not for thee, shut up and go into the camp, hippie" kind.
 
The rest think education is basically a waste for most people. Most kids from Florida and places not near Boston or in certain neighborhoods in NYC are just destined for organ harvesting, anyway. Anything even adjacent to a humanities education, and certainly reading fiction, is just a grand waste of time for those commoners. And even if I don't agree with him ENTIRELY, DeSantis is just trying to deal with Legitimate Concerns about wokeness.

Two different boots, same great taste, as they are stomping on your face!
by Atrios at 10:30