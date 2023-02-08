Why Are Precisely None Of The "Free Speech Warriors" Concerned With Ron DeSantis

I have various theories but it comes down to two:
A lot of them are just fascists of the "free speech for me not for thee, shut up and go into the camp, hippie" kind.
The rest think education is basically a waste for most people. Most kids from Florida and places not near Boston or in certain neighborhoods in NYC are just destined for organ harvesting, anyway. Anything even adjacent to a humanities education, and certainly reading fiction, is just a grand waste of time for those commoners. And even if I don't agree with him ENTIRELY, DeSantis is just trying to deal with Legitimate Concerns about wokeness.
Two different boots, same great taste, as they are stomping on your face!