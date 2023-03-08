8 Can't Wait

No way I can really justify this feeling, but I actually do get the sense that "death is final, people get one go, and killing them is a big deal" is less understood than it was not so long ago.
Fairfax County police announced Thursday that they will fire an officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man outside Tysons Corner Center last month in an encounter that an attorney for the man’s family described as an “execution.”
That a cop being fired (and likely rehired elsewhere) is generally the biggest possible consequence...