Former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney Evan Corcoran is scheduled to testify Friday before the grand jury investigating classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after a new order from a federal appeals court, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.We'll see!
The US DC Circuit Court of Appeals said that Corcoran must provide additional testimony and turn over documents about the former president as part of the criminal investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents.
The source said Trump’s side is unlikely to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
And In One Of The Other Crimeing Investigations
We'll see if this gets fast tracked to SCOTUS.
