Broad Social Insurance

Bailing out depositers in full might even be the right thing to do, in the same way that broader social insurance generally is the right thing to do, but rich assholes should stop fighting to the death to combat anything that doesn't help rich assholes.
Oh no mah innovation!!!
Garry Tan has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to defeat socialist and progressive policies in San Francisco and now he’s begging for socialism for himself and his friends https://t.co/JqkJMvQ0tD pic.twitter.com/RjWbhzNITQ— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 11, 2023