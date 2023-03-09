Thursday, March 09, 2023

Data Guy All Vibes Now

Nate's nonspecific, but we know what he means (specificaly he means people supportive of trans rights, but it's all part of the WOKE blender).
Time to adjust your priors!!!!!!!

Republican presidential hopefuls are vowing to wage a war on "woke," but a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds a majority of Americans are inclined to see the word as a positive attribute, not a negative one.

Fifty-six percent of those surveyed say the term means "to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices." That includes not only three-fourths of Democrats but also more than a third of Republicans.
The supposed poll guys just gave up on polls when they stopped supporting their own positions on things, now they just act as Bubba whisperers. Issue polling is always a very limited way to approach politics, but at least it's an ethos, man. Now they just make things up entirely.

At least the Abolish Ice guy went quiet. "Stop tweeting" was probably the first bit of advice from his attorney.
by Atrios at 09:00