Did He Do Crimes

I've been going on about how DC culture requires everyone to pretend that obvious liars are not, that "arguments," such as they are somehow rise or fall independent of the intentions and honest of the people making them. Centrist dipshits are remarkably susceptible to sophists. They are, as I have said, the biggest marks of all. Either that or if we remove sophistry from their toolbox, they have nothing left. Protecting the status of lies and liars is self-preservation.
An enhancement of that is the expectation that we take people who proclaim their religiosity extra seriously.
Anyhow, I don't think it's in the remit of local, state, and even federal prosecutors to make decisions based on some notion of The Good Of The Nation As Imagined By David French (or anyone). Nor does anyone pretending to think otherwise.