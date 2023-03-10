Friday, March 10, 2023

FILL THE ACCOUNT BACK UP

Surely there's a caveat here, right. Haha no:
“What is absolutely imperative is that, however this gets resolved, depositors be paid back, and paid back in full,” Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin.
We do have a sytem of deposit insurance, but it isn't unlimited, and if Larry thought it should be unlimited he should have said so and set up the system accordingly.

...adding, the point is that this is a bank where important connected people have their money. If this was some local bank in Ohio serving "regular" businesses, Larry wouldn't be on the teevee demanding they get all their money back.
