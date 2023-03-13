If you watched CNBC or similar in the runup to September 15, 2008, when Lehman went bankrupt, you would have seen a nonstop parade of people shrieking about how THERE MUST BE NO BAILOUTS and RESPECT MUH CAPITALISM and then as soon as Lehman bit it, it was OH MY GOD BAIL OUT EVERYONE POINT THE MONEY GUN HERE AND THERE AND EVERYWHERE FREE MONEY FOR EVERY RICH PERSON AND ENTITY NOW.**
Lots of points to be made here, but the one I am thinking of at the moment is that in all of these crises, the people who fucked it always have the microphone, and the people who warned them are always sidelined.
Only Ben Bernankne can clean up Ben Bernanke's mess, and he can only do that if his critics shut the fuck up. That kind of thing.
**offer not available to greece or spain.