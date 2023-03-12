Nice Economy, There

Lots of twitter posts from "Tech" guys saying that that economy will implode and the world will burn to a crisp unless the government puts all their toys back in the pram.
The reality is the FDIC is good at their jobs and things will mostly be fine, and all these billionaires can step in and provie short term loans themselves if they really care so deeply (people are going to get most of their money, some of them might not get it tomorrow).
But even more than the Wall Street types, these guys really will try to burn it all down if they don't get everything they want. Giant red flags should follow around any politician who is too close to them.