Despite the repeated and audacious claims by its sometimes CEO, Elon Musk, the prospects of brain-computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink bringing a product to market remain distant, according to a new report from Reuters. The BCI company was apparently denied authorization by the FDA in 2022 to conduct human trials using the same devices that killed all those pigs — namely on account of; pig killing.Easy to laugh and say, "of course," but when Elon announced neuralink he got the usual scyophantic press and most people still thought of him as Supergenius Inventor. People with disabilities thought Elon was going to improve their lives.
Friday, March 03, 2023
Oh, Elon
Occasioanlly the regulatory agencies get something right.
by Atrios at 15:30