Pulling The Leash

One of Elon's hail Mary passes to dig himself out of near financial catastrophe was to get deeply in bed with China, probably in ways that were not actually fully reported. Not saying that in itself is bad or good, but assholes on the internet have long observed that it put some interesting constraints on the man who is more personally associated with his company than most CEOs.
One such constraint:
China’s CCP warns Elon Musk against sharing Wuhan lab leak reportThe "lab leak" story is another thing promoted by Donald Trump, the right wing generally, our worst "centrist" pundits, MAGA chuds within our own government, and of course Elon Musk. Just a little reminder of where the affinities are.