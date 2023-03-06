Thinking about the Iraq era, it's quite amazing the degree to which our glorious media outlets were aligned in catapulting the propaganda in various ways. I don't just mean the sales pitch on the Iraq war itself, I mean the whole post-9/11 rally-around-your-flag-and-president stuff.
Hard to remember now, but pre-9/11 they were all settling on the narrative of, basically, George Bush is a big dunce and if anything bad happens we're pretty fucked, and then something really bad did happen and suddenly he was the glorious leader we all needed.
Lots of ways "news" is corrupted by propaganda, constantly, but normally it isn't completely encompassing like it was then.