The Chickenshit Club

"We" don't talk enough about the mafia-like corruption at the top levels of society. You don't prosecute rich people because then you're the guy who prosecuted rich people, and suddenly the golden job opportunities that were supposed to materialize for you and your family and your friends just don't.
People often talk about "fear" - and it's in the name there, "chickenshit" - but really it's more just basic corruption. Or, more gently, basic incentives. Don't think every "chickenshit" is corrupt, but the system is.
Not talking about Trump here, as that's a special situation, though chickenshits there too.