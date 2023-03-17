Friday, March 17, 2023

The Heckler's Veto

It has been, for a long time, one of THE GREATEST THREATS TO FREE SPEECH EVER KNOWN, at least when college students do it by shouting down a speaker (in most of such stories, 'shouting down a speaker' was politely protesting outside or turning their backs inside, but nevertheless...).

Letting one busybody ban all the books is, charitably, a version of that. It certainly isn't "parent control of schools" which was what all the Very Serious Pundits told us this stuff was all about approximately one election day ago.
by Atrios at 14:30