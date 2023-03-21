They're Bad People

It's very rude in DC to point out that people are lying for money, because almost everyone is as it's part of their job, and it's incredibly rude to point out that policies have actual consequences like, for example, death.
I suppose the whole social system falls apart if the people within it treat those who supported, for example, wars, as the murderers they are, but that doesn't stop the rest of us.
Actions have consequences, actual people die. It isn't just some abstract debate beloved of a certain type of pundit.