This Young Whippersnapper Is Prematurely Wise

The instititutional belief at the NYT is that they are super liberal but these kids today are making them more conservative by, you know, being trans and thinking black people can express opinions and stuff like that. A young guy saying, "Yes! The kids today are crazy! It's true we want to genocide the trans people, but only because they got so unreasonable!" confirms every dipshit thought they've ever had about anything.
Dude's gonna have a regular column soon. Will be a minor scandal when he has an affair with Pamela Paul.