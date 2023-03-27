Works Every Time

I remember when Scalia's Heller decision came down, and many Very Sensible Liberals argued that it was actually a good thing. The reasoning was that by clarifying the existence of an individual gun right, the Gun Nuts would stop being such paranoid lunatics and would chill. Since the decision did make clear that some regulation was perfectly constitutional, everybody wins! Gun nuts are happy, liberal gun regulations are happy! Right! Everybody's happy, right!
Needless to say the gun nuts are never pacified, no "compromise" (to the extent that one could imagine that in any sense was) is fixed. Clear moves to the right are just turns of the ratchet when everybody who matters keep accepting them.