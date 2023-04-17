All Of My Friends Were Enamored By The Guy Who Handed Out Million Dollar Bills To Us

McargleBargle ends her column on SBF with this:
But the story of FTX should also trigger some deep soul-searching among the rest of us. In a better world, people would not behave so irresponsibly — but nor would it be possible for someone this stupid to accumulate the kind of money and political influence that accrued to Bankman-Fried."That accrued to." How did that happen, Megs? Just walking along, accruing stuff from the easiest marks on the planet - our glorious pundits.
Earlier in the piece:
So was Bankman-Fried dumb or dishonest? A report from the FTX bankruptcy proceeding suggests that we might have to embrace the healing power of “both.”Indeed Megan, I must embrace the healing power of "both" every time I read one of your columns.
It really was precisely Megan's peer/friend group who were providing SBF with his DC PR.
It wasn't "the rest of us" you twit.