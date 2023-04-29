Apperance of Impropriety

Two years after John Roberts' confirmation as the Supreme Court's chief justice in 2005, his wife, Jane Sullivan Roberts, made a pivot. After a long and distinguished career as a lawyer, she refashioned herself as a legal recruiter, a matchmaker who pairs job-hunting lawyers up with corporations and firms.Insane stuff.
Roberts told a friend that the change was motivated by a desire to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest, given that her husband was now the highest-ranking judge in the country. "There are many paths to the good life," she said. "There are so many things to do if you're open to change and opportunity."
And life was indeed good for the Robertses, at least for the years 2007 to 2014. During that eight-year stretch, according to internal records from her employer, Jane Roberts generated a whopping $10.3 million in commissions, paid out by corporations and law firms for placing high-dollar lawyers with them.
That they think, for a second, that this is might be okay, let alone do it.
Remember we've had 20+ years of sycophantic stories about how John Roberts is an INSTITUTIONALIST who cares deeply about the reputation and standing Supreme Court (this is a garbage concept, anyway, but let's run with it) while none of these journalists bothered to notice his wife was, at a minimum, trading on his position to get them both rich.
Not a man who cares deeply about the reputation and standing of the Supreme Court!
How much ethics should we have? The answer is NONE, NONE ETHICS, say all nine.