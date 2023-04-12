Conservatives Want Pregnant Women To Die

This was the kind of statement that used to send all the dipshit centrists to the fainting couches, as they wrote about "abortion extremists" and did not mean the anti-choice movement, but the people fighting them.
A certain kind of pundit never listens to the people who know what they are talking about. People who disagree with dipshit centrists are emotional and irrational, not the infallible Vulcans they imagine themselves to be.
Is it clear, yet, that conservatives just want pregnant women to die?