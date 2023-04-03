The Washington Post has another piece by Sensible Conservative Ramesh "The Party of Death" Ponnuru about how prosecuting Trump for real crimes is bad, as prosecuting Hillary Clinton for fake crimes would also have been be bad!
They dress up this argument with varying details, but we get a version every day now from our elite journals of thoughtful and intelligent commentary.
Everybody writing it knows they are engaging in sophistry. Their editors know they are engaging in sophistry.
High school "debate club" is a silly competition that is good training for people who want to be paid liars for a living, but I don't know why our newspapers think their opinion pages have to follow that model.