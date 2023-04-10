Easy Marks

I've seen people dunk on this for various reasons. My take is that Bruce, who seems to be a decent guy as former Republicans go (maybe about the only one I'd say that about), isn't making the point he should be making. His point is "this is smart and The Left should do this more." What it says to me is that DC careerist ghouls are easily corrupted by free drinks and polite niceties.
Sure, half the attendees were nonideological interns looking for a free drink and some food--in DC that's how they survive. But in the process they became friends with conservatives, maybe picked up some right-wing ideology and useful career contacts, and then joined the team.— Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) April 9, 2023
For two decades I've heard liberal lawyer-types explains that Federalist Society events are nice social events in which Left and Right often debate and this is good and healthy.
And then they'd take to the opinion pages to defend one of these weirdo fascist freaks when they were nominated for judgeships.
You were the marks, guys! You were the marks all along! Either that or you were in on the con!
Stupid, stupid assholes. Not ones we vote for, but ones who put themselves in positions of power and abuse the shit out of it for some fucking free canapes and mid-priced booze.
Conservatives are corrupt, but they aren't this stupid! Don't think some bipartisan happy hours are going to make them less evil!