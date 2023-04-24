How Does That Work

I'm sure a very nice book with obvious conclusions could be written about which laws are just ignored and which ones are enforced mercilessly
.
But regulators never acted, despite a law Congress passed in 2010 — after the 2008 financial crisis — instructing the government to prohibit “excessive” compensation for executives who took big risks. Now, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March is driving renewed scrutiny of executive pay — of the failure of U.S. authorities to act over the past decade, and also the increasing uncertainty that Congress will approve new legislation to overhaul CEO pay incentives.
Former SVB chief executive Greg Becker made roughly $34.6 million selling his bank’s stock in the past five years, according to the financial research firm VerityData, including $2.3 million just days before the bank imploded on his watch. Insiders at Signature sold more than $100 million of stock from 2020 through 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Probably Congress should've been more specific, right? Oh...
The Dodd-Frank Act, signed into law in July 2010, gave federal banking regulators nine months to release new rules on executive pay.