Monday, April 24, 2023

Impact Journalism

Amazing stuff. I've had conversations with journalists about this and they just sort of freeze up when you point it out.

The anti-trans obsession at The Times, which has largely been a serious of articles about the possible "dangers" of minors transitioning, has obviously been there to have an impact. One piece is a story, several is a crusade. Someone thinks this is bad and is going to keep publishing evidence-free JAQing off pieces until they have an impact! 

Well, they've had their impact. Own it.
by Atrios at 13:30