Impact Journalism

This is good, and if it really was a cause-and-effect thing that's good too, which is why I'm not trying to single this NYT reporter out. I simply want to note that you didn't see anyone at NYT say "Red State #7 has banned gender-affirming care. Last week, we reported it's bad." pic.twitter.com/BZ1AY82RrR— Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) April 24, 2023
I've had conversations with journalists about this and they just sort of freeze up when you point it out.
Here are two passages from publisher A.G. Sulzberger's recent state-of-the-paper address. In the first he brags about NYT journalism prompting govt action. He only brings up its equally impactful anti-trans journalism to say everyone speaking out about it is endangering reporters pic.twitter.com/FBUAcKaPcU— Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) April 24, 2023
The anti-trans obsession at The Times, which has largely been a serious of articles about the possible "dangers" of minors transitioning, has obviously been there to have an impact. One piece is a story, several is a crusade. Someone thinks this is bad and is going to keep publishing evidence-free JAQing off pieces until they have an impact!
Well, they've had their impact. Own it.