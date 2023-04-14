Just Tweet Through It

I don't imagine a golden age of anything ever, but I still think that, increasingly, politicians and similar understand they can just ride out the storm until the attention passes and then journalists will just stop mentioning whatever it was. "Resigning in disgrace" barely exists anymore.
Now we're more likely to get endless nuanced pieces of whether some blatant corruption is TECHNICALLY illegal or, barring that, whether highlighting the misdeeds the country's aristocracy is bad because it would make the proles lose faith in these glorious people and institutions (crooks and crooked).