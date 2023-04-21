A regular thing that happens is leading Democrats attempt to pivot away from what they consider to be "culture war" issues or "The Republicans are corrupt bastards chained to Trump" issues because they think voters want to talk about "kitchen table issues." There are many problems with this, but one is, mostly, they aren't offering anything. This involves touting Biden's job record, bragging they've brought inflation down, and saying, basically, "message: we care about kitchen table issues."
Mostly it's away to avoid talking about doing anything, not an agenda for doing something, even an aspirational one.
And lacking an agreeable Congress, the "culture war issues" (these are all very important, not actually debates about whether candy coated chocolate mascots should be hot or not), are largely where the executive has power. Both actual power and the "bully pulpit."