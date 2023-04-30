Members of the public watching the coronation on television, online and in parks and pubs will be invited to swear aloud their allegiance to the monarch in a “chorus of millions of voices” to be known as the Homage of the People.Our pledge of allegiance is dumb, but at least pledging fealty to a symbolic piece of cloth isn't quite so creepy.
People around the UK and abroad will be invited to say the words “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God”, in a declaration that replaces the traditional homage of peers.
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Meanwhile On Normal Island
Prominent politicians and other outspoked monarchy enthusiasts should film themselves doing this.
by Atrios at 09:30