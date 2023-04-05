Narratives

The piece is quite amazing.
you may be wondering why an article ostensibly about a Vallas-Johnson contest has only 11 mentions of Johnson and 24 of DeSantis/Trump, this is because Weisman has exactly one (1) note: explaining to dems why they must run to the right lest they “expose” themselves to GOP attacks— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) March 1, 2023
But Mr. Johnson’s ardent progressivism, including his outspoken skepticism of policing as the answer to rising crime, could make him toxic to Democrats with national ambitions, including Illinois’ billionaire governor, J.B. Pritzker."Toxic."
There are 11 paragraphs explicitly about Trump and DeSantis in a 36 paragraph story about the Chicago mayoral primary.