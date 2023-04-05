Wednesday, April 05, 2023

Narratives

Reminder of how the NYT covered the first round of the Chicago mayoral primary. The piece is quite amazing.
But Mr. Johnson’s ardent progressivism, including his outspoken skepticism of policing as the answer to rising crime, could make him toxic to Democrats with national ambitions, including Illinois’ billionaire governor, J.B. Pritzker.
"Toxic."

There are 11 paragraphs explicitly about Trump and DeSantis in a 36 paragraph story about the Chicago mayoral primary.
by Atrios at 10:30