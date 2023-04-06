ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY THOUSAND DOLLARS

I keep thinking about this one. Do we think the WaPo editorial board knew how dishonest they were being? Do we think that they came to this one by themselves, or did one of their lobbyist buddies at the Ayn Rand Perpetual Suffering Think Tank just feed it to them and they didn't check it? Or did they somehow manage to make multiple "mistakes" that all ran in the same direction?
tl;dr: They advocated means-testing disability benefits for veterans. The piece said benefits would start phasing out at $170,000 of individual income, when in fact they would start phasing out at $125,000 of household income.
Is it worse if they are this stupid or this dishonest?