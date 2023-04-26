Our Glorious Justices

Leading conservatives (including elected Republicans) spent years demonizing the judiciary for making rulings they didn't like. The response of Dems, largely, was "Our Institutions Are Good," not "Fuck you, Newt Gingrich."
Too many of them are more concerned with what people will think of the federal judiciary rather than what the federal judiciary is doing.
The people must not lose faith in our decrepit, rotting, corrupt institutions! Please, sir, Mr Roberts, hide your corruption better!
It's a bit like being more concerned with war crimes being revealed than the war crimes themselves, something we all remember from the glorious Bush era, especially.