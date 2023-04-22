Owning The Libs

Alito and Thomas have nasty views, generally, but it's also pretty clear every opinion they write is also about lashing out at their imagined enemies, as told to them by the people in their TV Box, the Fox News hosts.
I'm sure some right wingers have had some reasonable criticisms of left wing rulings (though we've had a Republican dominated Supreme Court forever), but those judges at least put the work in to contort those rulings to have some consistency (precedent, their own previous opinions, etc.).
The standing issue alone on this one is just conservative judges saying, "LMAO LOL FUCK YOU LIBS."