Reasonable Conservatives

A mystery to me is why so many liberals are desperate for there to be good conservatives, and often became very angry if you inform them that their favorite good conservative it not, in fact, good.
Back in the dawn of the blogging era, I pissed off a lot of "liberals" because I did not think that their favorite glibertarian, Glenn Reynolds, was actually a "good conservative" (in their telling he was a secret liberal).
People used to get mad about criticisms of skull-measurer Andrew Sullivan, too.
The latest Good Conservative is David French. The man is not good!