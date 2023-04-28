The F.B.I. carried out a search on Thursday morning at the Potomac, Md., home of Ryan Salame, a former FTX executive who was a major campaign contributor to Republican political candidates, two people with knowledge of the matter said.It's tough to know how much the big liberal politics brains knew as they were doing Sam's bidding, or how much money went into their bank accounts. McElwee and Data for Progress were *very* influential, both directly and their polling absolutely dominated press coverage of Dark Brandon's various plans (and helped to derail much).
There's absolutely no reason to believe their polling was any good, both in how it was collected and how the data was presented. Certainly I don't see much reason to trust the guy who was running a secret side operation with a prominent Republican using the same polling system!
No one will learn any lessons, because no one is ever wrong. People know more than they're saying because it would reflect badly on them to admit what was going on.
I see how the good people in "DC" get squashed and the shit people rise up constantly. It is rather depressing!