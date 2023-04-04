There Must Be An Audience For This

I occasionally discover a TV show that's been on the air for like 12 seasons that I've never heard of. Often by seeing a billboard. Usually procedurals. CHICAGO PET RESCUE or something like that, but sitcoms too. Occasional family drama. "Nobody" ever talks about them, and by "nobody" I mean no social media chatter, no episode recaps alongside the latest prestige TV streamer, etc. They're just on and they run and run and run and lots of people apparently watch them!
The dialogues between Gail Collins and Bret Stephens must be similar. "Nobody" reads them, comments on them, cares what's in them, or even ever gets mad at them. But they run and run and run and run presumably because lots of people actually do!