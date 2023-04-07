What Is Money, Daddy

Was chatting with a woman who does various education initiatives for family learning, and she said that, increasingly, children don't really know what money is. I don't mean that in the sense that they don't appreciate the cost of things, I mean that they have little exposure to bills and coins and therefore don't really grasp the concept of money.
Parents don't pay for stuff in the supermarket by counting out bits of colored paper, they just tap with a card. The bills and coins fit in with age appropriate learning like counting back in the dark ages (5 years ago). And slightly older kids don't even pay for things themselves they once would have - like school lunches - it's also just tapping a card or some other similar method.
Anyway, interesting!