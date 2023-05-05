Clyburn Is 82

It's one thing to keep working, it's another thing to absolutely refuse to let go, letting the world burn to ensure your congressional staff elder care continues.
Facing the possibility of an unsafe district, South Carolina’s most powerful Democrat sent his aide to consult with the GOP on a redistricting plan that diluted Black voting strength and harmed his party’s chances of gaining seats in Congress.
"We" have to live in this world a lot longer than he will. At some point you gotta pass the baton.