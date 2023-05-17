Debt Ceiling

Whatever one thinks of Biden's options now, Dems had a chance to deal with this when they controlled Congress and they didn't for reasons which range from [you choose] "they like the hostage situation so they can pretend they are being forced to do things they want to do" to "they were very scared of ads that said they voted for a big number, and were unwilling to display a tiny bit of creativity to get around that ridiculous fear."
They are never as helpless as they claim to be, even when they pin it on the rotating villain.