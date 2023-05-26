Dismissing Anything From The Left

If so, the best policy responses would actually be things like price caps (complicated in practice, but not crazy in theory!).
Widely mocked by the various serious people.
Fast forward and greedflation is not only real, but Good, Akshually! The point of this linked piece is, basically, sure interest rate hikes are hurting wages, but corporate profits are going up so we've avoided a recession! Or, more to the point:: the interest rate hikes transferred money from workers to profits. Insane lefty stuff, except for the "it's good" part.
This is all basic Econ 101, as is all economic policy discussion. It isn't what you find in your advanced Marxism class at UMass Amherst, or whatever they imagine.
Centrist dipshists really don't sound any different than Larry Kudlow, most days.
Okay it's week 5 of Econ 101, not week 2, so it's a bit more advanced than most economic policy discussion, but still.