Two of Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the former president’s Florida home to retrieve classified documents in response to a subpoena — timing that investigators have come to view as suspicious and an indication of possible obstruction, according to people familiar with the matter.Not quite "Bill Clinton having a chat on the tarmac with Loretta Lynch" but a bit suspicious nonetheless!
Trump and his aides also allegedly carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive papers even before his office received the May 2022 subpoena, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive ongoing investigation.
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Don't See How Donnie Two Scoops Wriggles Out Of This One
We'll see!
by Atrios at 18:20