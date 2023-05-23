Gorsuch elaborates on the point: “Executive officials across the country issued emergency decrees on a breathtaking scale” and “Governors and local leaders imposed lockdown orders forcing people to remain in their homes.” They shuttered businesses and schools, he continues, and “threatened violators not just with civil penalties but with criminal sanctions too.”
Now, there obviously was — and still is — a debate to have about the extent of the state, local and federal response to Covid-19, which killed more than 1.1 million people in the United States between March of 2020 and May of 2023 and remains among the leading causes of death. But do those measures have a chance of representing the “greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country?”
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Fox News Uncles
All of them.
by Atrios at 14:30