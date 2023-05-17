Getting Creative

I am not happy to have to repeat this nonsense again, but for people wondering what could they possibly have done, this kind of thing! It's so easy!
In 1979, noting the potential problems of hitting a default, Dick Gephardt imposed the "Gephardt Rule," a parliamentary rule that deemed the debt ceiling was raised when a budget was passed. This resolved the contradiction in voting for appropriations but not voting to fund them. The rule stood until it was repealed by the Republican-controlled Congress in 1995.