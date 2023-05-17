Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Gotta Admit This Is Kinda Weird

Certainly news outlets might be making appropriate judgments for reasons I am not aware of, but...

As Will points out, it confirms their own scoop from 2021!!!

A onetime top adviser to the Trump campaign was paid $50,000 to help seek a pardon for John Kiriakou, a former C.I.A. officer convicted of illegally disclosing classified information, and agreed to a $50,000 bonus if the president granted it, according to a copy of an agreement.

And Mr. Kiriakou was separately told that Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani could help him secure a pardon for $2 million. Mr. Kiriakou rejected the offer, but an associate, fearing that Mr. Giuliani was illegally selling pardons, alerted the F.B.I. Mr. Giuliani challenged this characterization.
Guess we know where the FBI filed this one.
by Atrios at 09:00