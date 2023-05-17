I'm Coming Down Fast

For some reason (rather obvious, but I'll let you choose your own), our commentariat is overly concerned with what is in people's hearts, seeing their private thoughts as somehow more important than the ones they broadcast to millions of people.
"Does Tucker Carlson believe what he says?" is somehow put forward as an interesting question, rather than one irrelevant to everyone except perhaps his closest intimates.
Does Tucker wannabe Will Cain believe this? I have no idea. What matters is it's there to rile up a bunch of pissed off old white guys with large gun collections, and tell them who it is necessary to kill for "self defense."